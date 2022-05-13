Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Given New SEK 189 Price Target at Barclays

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from SEK 174 to SEK 189 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Danske raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. AlphaValue upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a reduce rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from SEK 204 to SEK 182 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 180 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.91.

OTCMKTS:SWDBY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.80. 80,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,461. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.93. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $23.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.57%. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.89%.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

