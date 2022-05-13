Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SWMAY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 78 to SEK 88 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 92 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.95.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

SWMAY stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78.

Swedish Match AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWMAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 88.71% and a net margin of 33.67%. The company had revenue of $536.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Swedish Match AB will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.0663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.