Swingby Price Hits $0.0034 on Exchanges (SWINGBY)

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded 60.7% lower against the dollar. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and $298,638.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00011540 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,782.14 or 0.99995083 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.43 or 0.00535309 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,780,897 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

