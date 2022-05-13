Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.66 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) will announce $3.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.31 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $3.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $15.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.87 billion to $15.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.83 billion to $17.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYF. Bank of America decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.26.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.35. The stock had a trading volume of 297,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,445,824. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $32.04 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $243,432,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8,460.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,147,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111,000 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,487,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

