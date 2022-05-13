Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,094. Synlogic has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $4.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $79.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synlogic by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 192,033 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Synlogic by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 132,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 83,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Synlogic by 295.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 56,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synlogic by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 51,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Synlogic by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 28,170 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYBX. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Synlogic from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Synlogic from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.96.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

