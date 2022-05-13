Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Position Lifted by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,958,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,289 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,837 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $74,540,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,424,000 after purchasing an additional 558,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY traded up $2.12 on Friday, hitting $84.73. 2,017,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,565. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.00.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.91%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.89.

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 7,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $613,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,427 shares of company stock valued at $19,220,747. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

