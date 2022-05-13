Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.16-$3.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.89.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.00. Sysco has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 96.91%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,427 shares of company stock worth $19,220,747. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Sysco by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Sysco by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Sysco by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

