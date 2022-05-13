Sysco (NYSE:SYY) PT Raised to $107.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SYY. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

Get Sysco alerts:

NYSE SYY opened at $82.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.34 and a 200 day moving average of $80.00. Sysco has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sysco will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,427 shares of company stock valued at $19,220,747. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,291,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after buying an additional 1,677,431 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,958,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1,494.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,233,000 after buying an additional 1,120,437 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after buying an additional 1,116,289 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.