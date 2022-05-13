Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.06-$2.06 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.53 billion-$3.53 billion.

Shares of SSMXY traded up $3.66 on Friday, hitting $33.35. 43,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61. Sysmex has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $69.41.

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

