TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. CICC Research cut TAL Education Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised TAL Education Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TAL Education Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE TAL traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.48. 65,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,667,582. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $51.92.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 367.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 99.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.