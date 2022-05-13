TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Short Interest Update

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,580,000 shares, a decline of 61.6% from the April 15th total of 24,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 367.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAL stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,604,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,742,284. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. CICC Research cut TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TAL Education Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.29.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

