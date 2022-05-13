Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Cowen from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TPR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Tapestry stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.04. 154,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,738,731. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $48.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

