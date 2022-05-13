Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at UBS Group

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TPR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.19.

Tapestry stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $48.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 166.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $263,170,000 after buying an additional 4,445,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $102,083,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Tapestry by 771.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,070,708 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $76,658,000 after buying an additional 1,833,105 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 13,214.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,542,917 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $62,642,000 after buying an additional 1,531,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Tapestry by 427.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,668,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,752,000 after buying an additional 1,352,080 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

