TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRP. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TC Energy from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.17.

TRP stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.16. 108,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,449. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $44.77 and a twelve month high of $59.06.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.51%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 344.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

