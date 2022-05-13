TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 126,773 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 304,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,773 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of CrowdStrike worth $62,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $139.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of -135.74 and a beta of 1.44. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.64.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.68.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

