TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Masimo worth $58,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Masimo by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Masimo by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo stock opened at $128.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.00. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $112.07 and a 52-week high of $305.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.71.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

MASI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.33.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

