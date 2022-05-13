TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 807,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 202,918 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $63,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 910.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 471.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.60. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.36 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

