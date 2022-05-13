TD Asset Management Inc. Has $55.64 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,185 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $55,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

NASDAQ TROW opened at $119.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.65 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.79.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TROW. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,480. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.