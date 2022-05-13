TD Asset Management Inc. Has $72.86 Million Stock Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 724,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,021 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $72,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Affirm by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,314,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530,698 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Affirm by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231,859 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Affirm by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,709 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Affirm by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,489,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Affirm by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,969,000 after acquiring an additional 496,458 shares during the last quarter. 58.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Affirm alerts:

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 134,197 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $4,694,211.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 812,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,406,768.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Affirm from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.59.

AFRM stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average of $75.05. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.