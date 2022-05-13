TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 168,802 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 101.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,802 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.90% of Casey’s General Stores worth $66,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 44,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $711,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $203.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.99. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.70.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

