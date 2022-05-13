TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 62,745 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,745 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Molina Healthcare worth $61,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 7.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock opened at $289.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $325.61 and its 200-day moving average is $309.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $350.19.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.95.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $61,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,186 shares of company stock worth $1,944,337 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

