TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,105 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595,582 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 16,105 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $52,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,235. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $73.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.86 and a 200-day moving average of $84.81. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

