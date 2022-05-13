TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,019 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.67% of Medpace worth $52,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Medpace by 67.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 126.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medpace in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $133.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.53. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.94 and a 12-month high of $231.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.77 and its 200 day moving average is $179.17.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. Medpace had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

