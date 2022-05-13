TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,334 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,334 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $58,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 981,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,151,000 after acquiring an additional 52,996 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $4,179,221.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.59 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 50,522 shares of company stock valued at $9,151,744 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

LPLA stock opened at $170.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.75. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.03 and a fifty-two week high of $220.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.95.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

