TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 32,808 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,272,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,808 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $71,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stantec by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 41,475 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.22. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Stantec had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $726.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STN shares. Raymond James raised shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

