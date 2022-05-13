TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,062 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 42,615 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Electronic Arts worth $64,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 760 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $120.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $148.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.53.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.63). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.54.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $104,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total value of $1,301,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,700 shares of company stock worth $5,647,859. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

