TD Securities Cuts Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Price Target to C$17.00

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.BGet Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from C$32.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Dorel Industries stock opened at C$6.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.83. Dorel Industries has a 1 year low of C$6.28 and a 1 year high of C$33.60. The company has a market cap of C$221.71 million and a P/E ratio of -5.17.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

