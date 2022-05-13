TD Securities Cuts Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$210.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$230.00 to C$210.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$213.00 to C$208.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$213.69.

TSE KXS opened at C$131.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$153.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$167.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of C$127.24 and a 12-month high of C$229.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,365.09.

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$86.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$85.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinaxis will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

