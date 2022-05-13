TD Securities Lowers Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Price Target to $30.00

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.15% from the company’s previous close.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.13.

NASDAQ:PAAS traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.56. The stock had a trading volume of 216,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,556. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 6.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

