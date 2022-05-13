TD Securities Lowers WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$180.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$210.00 to C$180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 35.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded WSP Global from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on WSP Global in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$186.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$200.00 target price on WSP Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$180.64.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Shares of TSE WSP traded down C$1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$132.65. The company had a trading volume of 127,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,393. The stock has a market cap of C$15.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$130.16 and a 12 month high of C$187.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$158.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$167.43.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.33 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.08 billion. Equities analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 6.4299997 earnings per share for the current year.

WSP Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.