TD Securities Raises Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$210.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IFC. Barclays started coverage on Intact Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a C$210.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cormark raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Intact Financial to C$225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$211.50.

IFC traded up C$1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$177.57. 53,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,536. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$182.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$173.58. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$156.61 and a 12 month high of C$190.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.27 billion and a PE ratio of 14.19.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C$1.15. The business had revenue of C$5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 12.4700011 EPS for the current year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

