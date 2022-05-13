Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,130 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,469,000 after buying an additional 4,775,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,141,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,303,000 after buying an additional 233,810 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,413,000 after buying an additional 1,624,876 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,339,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,329,000 after buying an additional 844,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,191,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,315,000 after purchasing an additional 499,990 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $93.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.95 and a 200-day moving average of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $119.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 112,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

