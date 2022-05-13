Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 181,272 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 130.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,272 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of Equitable worth $10,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 133,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 83,746 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,386,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,094,000 after buying an additional 92,905 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Equitable by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 661,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,619,000 after buying an additional 74,842 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Equitable by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 16,925 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQH. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Equitable in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Equitable to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.56.

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $810,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,449 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,188. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $26.54 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.73 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.49.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

