Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Up 611.1% in April

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 611.1% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Techtronic Industries in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

TTNDY traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.43. 127,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,017. Techtronic Industries has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $113.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

