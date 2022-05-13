Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Up 250.9% in April

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a growth of 250.9% from the April 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 68,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 152,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 511.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 42,820 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

HQH traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,628. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.24. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $28.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

