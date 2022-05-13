Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Raised to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TLSNY. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 45 to SEK 43 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

TLSNY stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.03. 45,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,063. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.1493 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.78%.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.