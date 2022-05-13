TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TIXT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS International (Cda) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TIXT traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.77. 532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,852. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 39.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 39.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 129.2% in the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 143,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 80,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda) (Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.