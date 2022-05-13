TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

TIXT has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $22.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.58. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $39.91.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.23 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that TELUS International will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,955,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396,437 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 177.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,671,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,183,000 after buying an additional 2,346,257 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,626,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,028,000 after buying an additional 1,030,716 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,101,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,584,000 after buying an additional 1,018,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,792,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after buying an additional 990,224 shares during the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

