Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $57.00

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 62 ($0.76), with a volume of 224547 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.75).

The company has a market capitalization of £51.92 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 94.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63.

In other Ten Lifestyle Group news, insider Julian Pancholi purchased 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £77,280 ($95,278.02). Also, insider Bruce Weatherill purchased 94,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £58,614.80 ($72,265.81).

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

