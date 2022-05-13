Teradyne (CNSX:TER) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Teradyne (CNSX:TER – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Needham & Company LLC to $6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on TER. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, April 18th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.
Teradyne Company Profile (Get Rating)
