Teradyne (CNSX:TER) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Teradyne (CNSX:TER – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Needham & Company LLC to $6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TER. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, April 18th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

