Teradyne (CNSX:TER) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on May 13th, 2022

Teradyne (CNSX:TERGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Needham & Company LLC to $6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TER. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, April 18th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Teradyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Stock Target Advisor logo

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.