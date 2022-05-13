Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

TEVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.17.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of TEVA traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,222,739. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $52,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $43,231.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $603,000. 45.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.