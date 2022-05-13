Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TEXTAINER GROUP is the worlds largest lessor of intermodal containers with a total fleet of more than 1.3 million containers, representing over 2,000,000 TEU. They lease containers to more than 400 shipping lines and other lessees, including each of the world’s top 20 container lines. Yhey are also the primary supplier of leased containers to the U.S. Military. Their goal is to be the most reliable lessor of containers in locations where their customers need them. They have provided an average of more than 100,000 TEU of new containers per year for the past 10 years, and have been one of the largest purchasers of new containers among container lessors over the same period. They are also one of the largest sellers of used containers , having sold an average of more than 53,000 containers per year for the last five years. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TGH. TheStreet cut shares of Textainer Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Textainer Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Textainer Group has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $41.89.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $198.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.26 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGH. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Textainer Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Textainer Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Textainer Group by 128.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

