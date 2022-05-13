Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,798 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Textron worth $9,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $196,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $63.47. 2,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,208. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.36 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.49.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

About Textron (Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.