The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.69.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AES. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get AES alerts:

In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of AES by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,975,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,700,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233,542 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of AES by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,815,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,356,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,942 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 92.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,764,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AES by 24.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,465,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AES traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,685,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,181,329. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. AES has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of -74.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.09). AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -233.33%.

AES Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.