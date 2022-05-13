The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.09% of Allstate worth $30,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth $47,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALL traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,322. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.03. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.31.

Allstate Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

