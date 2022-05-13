The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $214.23

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 214.23 ($2.64) and traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.10). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 171.50 ($2.11), with a volume of 83,975 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £59.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 194.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 213.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
About The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU)
