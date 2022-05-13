The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 16,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 595,100 shares.The stock last traded at $6.58 and had previously closed at $6.47.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 1,060,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

