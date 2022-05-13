The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 535,800 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the April 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GUT. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 959,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 871,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 232,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,429 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GUT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,401. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $8.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

