The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Sells $33,712.50 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $33,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,958.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jason Reiman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $33,292.50.

On Thursday, March 24th, Jason Reiman sold 530 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $110,801.80.

On Monday, February 28th, Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total transaction of $82,055.27.

Hershey stock opened at $222.53 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.10 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.26. The company has a market capitalization of $338.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

