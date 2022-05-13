The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 286,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 286,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.07. The company had a trading volume of 388,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,799,314. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.84. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.13.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

